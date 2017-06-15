Rajkot brothers held for killing sister

THE DETECTION of Crime Branch of the city arrested Biren Vala and his brother Rajvir late on Wednesday after their father filed a complaint alleging that the brothers killed their own sister Poonam suspecting she had an affair with a man. Early on Thursday, police arrested three more persons in the suspected honour killing case.

Police said that the two brothers on their way to Jasdan, the two brothers dropped Janki on Kothariya road. In his complaint, Bisu Vala, the father has claimed that his two sons took Poonam to a farm near Jasdan and murdered her by forcing poison down her throat.

On Thursday, police also arrested Biren and Rajvir’s friends Raghu Gida and Gautam Vala in Amreli district. The complainant had named them as co accused. Police also arrested Vala family’ cook Mahesh alias Mamu, a native of Junagadh district.

