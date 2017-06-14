Rajkot: 50 people taken ill by ‘contaminated water’

AT LEAST 50 people from Jangleshwar area in the city were admitted to Rajkot Civil Hospital after they complained of diarrhoea and vomiting late on Monday evening and early on Tuesday. Though Rajkot Municipal Corporation (RMC) said that there was no report of any death, police said two persons from the area, who were admitted to the civil hospital with similar complaints, died on Sunday and Monday.

Hospital authorities said the stream of patients from Ekta Colony-IV in Jangleshwar, with complaints of vomiting post dinner, started late on Monday night. More persons came in early on Tuesday. “About 50 patients have been admitted with complaints of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration,” Dr Manish Mehta, medical superintendent of the civil hospital told The Indian Express.

Later in the day, RMC health department officials rushed to Ekta Colony and sanitised the area. Dr Manish Chunara, chief health officer of RMC, said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of drinking water contamination rather than food poisoning. “The affected persons are mill workers, natives of Uttar Pradesh, who live in rented rooms in the colony. They get drinking water from a public hand pump. We have taken samples of water from the hand pump and sent them for a contamination test,” said Dr Chunara.

Dr Chunara added that all the patients were stable and likely to be discharged by late evening. “The residents of the area have been asked not to use water from the hand pump. They have been advised to use only chlorinated water supplied by the RMC,” he said. Dr Chunara further said as the area is located on the banks of Aji river, it is possible that the contaminated water of the river could have percolated to the tube well.”

While the RMC officials claimed there were no casualties, two deaths were reported by police on Sunday and Monday. Police said Kumar Jayprakash Shah (25), a resident of Ekta Colony-IV, was admitted to the civil hospital on Sunday afternoon after complaints of diarrhoea and died in the evening. On Monday evening, another resident Malikrama Jahajram (25) died in the hospital of similar complaints.

