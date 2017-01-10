Rajkot: 3 lakh people to sing national anthem to set guiness world record

In a bid to set Guiness world record, around three lakh people would sing national anthem in a Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav which is going to held in Khodaldham temple, situated 70 kilaometres far from Rajkot. (Photo for representational purpose) In a bid to set Guiness world record, around three lakh people would sing national anthem in a Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav which is going to held in Khodaldham temple, situated 70 kilaometres far from Rajkot. (Photo for representational purpose)

In a bid to set Guiness world record, around three lakh people would sing national anthem in a Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav which is going to held in Khodaldham temple, situated 70 kilaometres far from Rajkot. Earlier the record was set by the Banglasdesh governemnt where two lakh and ten thousands of Bangladeshi volunteers along with the country’s head of the government sang the national anthem in chorus in capital Dhaka.

“We are all ready to set a Guiness world record along with three lakh and 50 thousand of people on January 21 here in the temple, organised by the Patel community” said Naresh Patel, chief of Khodaldham temple trust.

The event that will last for four days starting from January 17, will have big industrialist and influential personalities in the guest list.