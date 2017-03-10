Rajkot: 22 get land titles as govt regularises their unauthorised homes on ULC land

Minister Babu Bokhiria hands over land title to a beneficiary as Minister Jayesh Radadiya looks on, in Rajkot on Friday. Express photo Minister Babu Bokhiria hands over land title to a beneficiary as Minister Jayesh Radadiya looks on, in Rajkot on Friday. Express photo

Marking the beginning of the implementation of the ordinance to clear residential encroachments on land which was vested in government via the Urban Land Ceiling Act, the government alloted land titles to 22 applicants in Rajkot city on Friday.

At a ceremony held in Atal Bihari Vajpayee auditorium in the city, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Jayesh Radadiya and Water Supply Minister Babu Bokhiria handed land titles to applicants who had met conditions of regulariaing their encroachments on ULC land.

Officers said that these applicants submitted proof of they having been living in unauthorised houses constructed on ULC land for a long time and also paid up land premium fixed by the government.

Out of the 21 titles, 12 were issued to applicants from New Meghani Nagar and Somnath Society in the jurisdiction of Mamlatdar (South) and 10 to applicants from Triveni Society on Sant Kabir Road and Bhagwati Society on Doodh Sagar Road in the jurisdiction of Mamlatdar (South).

Rajkot district collector Vikrant Pandey said that intimation to other seven applicants had been issued about their application having been granted and that they too will be given land titles after they pay the premium.

“Statutory waiting period of 30 days got over for 138 applications seeking regularisation of residential properties on ULC land. However, during scrutiny, it was found that only 29 of these applicants had their houses on ULC land. The rest were encroachments on other types of land not covered under the scheme. Therefore, only 29 applications out of 138 have been granted,” Pandey told The Indian Express.

Officers said that applicants whose encroachments have been regularised paid premium in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 2 lakh.

“So far, we have received more than 1600 applications seeking regularisation of houses on ULC land. Some of them will be disposed of after 10 days as their statutory period of raising objections ends. Meanwhile, detailed survey of the ULC land pockets is also on,” the collector added.

Sources said that 240 applications had been received from the jurisdiction of Mamlatdar (West) , 675 from Mamlatdar ( South ) and 625 from from Mamlatdar ( East) and 33 from Mamlatdar ( Rural).

With an aim to help the poor and the middle class, the state government had issued an ordinance last year announcing to regularise unauthorised housing properties on ULC land in Rajkot, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Jamnagar cities on certain conditions. Minister Radadiya had launched the drive in Rajkot on January 5 this year. The government has given people living in such houses time of three months to apply to have their properties regularised and get their ownership rights. So far, they had only possession rights over such houses.