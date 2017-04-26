Two days after Sukma attack, Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar appointed DG CRPF

Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar

Two days after 25 CRPF men was martyred in a dastardly Naxal attack in Chhattishgarh, the government on Wednesday appointed 1983 batch UP cadre IPS officer Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, as the new director general of the force. The formal announcement is likely to be made late at night, said sources. Bhatnagar is presently posted as Director General (DG) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and has earlier served as additional director general (ADG) CISF.

Sudeep Lakhtakia, a 1984 batch IPS from Telangana is presently serving as acting director of CRPF. Sources said the Appointment Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi picked up Bhatnagar based on his seniority.

The government has come under severe criticism for keeping the post of DG CRPF vacant for nearly two months after its full time director K Durga Prasad retired in February this year.

The home ministry has earlier recommended the name of another IPS of 1983 batch R K Pachnanda but the same was turned down by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). A West Bengal cadre, Prachanda has been appointed DG ITBP. Pachnanda is presently posted as DG (NDRF). Bhatnagar is the second senior most IPS officer from 1983 batch after Pachnanda.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

First Published on: April 26, 2017 7:04 pm

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd