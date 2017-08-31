Rajiv Pratap Rudy asked to resign from Union Cabinet; Nirmala Sitharaman, Uma Bharti likely to be dropped

Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (File Photo) Union Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy. (File Photo)

In a major reshuffle, senior BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy was on Thursday asked to resign from the Union Cabinet. Rudy is handling portfolio of Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in Narendra Modi’s government. He represents Saran Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. Rudy, a former General Secretary of the BJP, is likely to be given organisational work.

According to sources, ministers including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Sanjeev Balyan , Kalraj Mishra and Fugan Singh Kulaste are likely to be asked to tender their resignation. These ministers had a separate meeting with BJP president Amit Shah. Other senior ministers who are being considered to be dropped from the Cabinet are Nirmala Sitharaman and Uma Bharti

Sources said that some MPs from maharashtra, Himachal and Rajasthan are under consideration for induction into the cabinet tentatively on Saturday evening when President Ram Nath Kovind returns to the national capital before Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for China on Sunday afternoon.

Amit Shah held a meeting with Modi on Thursday evening and also held deliberations with AIADMK leader M Thambidurai who is being considered to be roped in to join the NDA.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd