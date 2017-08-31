Rajiv Mehrishi: ‘Centre open to J-K talks… (but) not with pre-conditions’

Senior Bureaucrat Rajiv Mehrishi Last day as Finance Secretary at the Finance ministry North Block in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Senior Bureaucrat Rajiv Mehrishi Last day as Finance Secretary at the Finance ministry North Block in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

After he retired as finance secretary in August 2015, Rajiv Mehrishi, a 1978-batch Rajasthan cadre IAS officer, was on his way to Jaipur when the government called him back and appointed him Union Home Secretary with a fixed term of two years.

On Wednesday, at the end of his tenure as the top bureaucrat in the Union Home Ministry, Mehrishi, in a free-wheeling interview to The Indian Express, speaks about the challenges he faced as Home Secretary, says “terrorism has no colour” and that he won’t call the government’s action against NGOs “crackdown”.

Excerpts from the interview:

More than 35 people died in Panchkula and Sirsa after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. Don’t you think there were lapses on part of the state government and the Centre should have intervened?

It is not proper to judge any situation sitting in Delhi as law and order is a dynamic and unpredictable situation. It is neither advisable nor possible and it is foolhardy to judge the handling of a situation sitting here in Delhi. No (police) officer wants a bad law-and-order situation in his area. No chief minister wants deterioration of law and order in his state.

The NIA has cracked down on separatists in the Valley, carrying out a series of arrests. How strong is the case of alleged terror funding against them? Also, do you think time has come for the Centre to initiate talks with separatists in the Valley?

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has made it clear many times that the Central government is open to dialogue in Kashmir. The minister also went to Kashmir after the unrest, met and spoke to everyone who came forward to talk. I don’t think talks can take place with pre-conditions. On the terror funding case, NIA is conducting its probe against some of the (separatist) leaders. The investigation will be taken to the logical conclusion and action will be taken against all those who are found guilty as per law.

Does the Centre have a plan to reach out to Kashmiris and do something about the general feeling of alienation among them?

‘Alienation’ is a concept of the Delhi media. The real issue for Kashmir is terrorism and radicalisation. As the Chief Minister (Mehbooba Mufti) has said, more than 95 per cent of people in Jammu and Kashmir want peace and progress. The Kashmiri youth has the same aspirations as those in any other part of the country — of a good education, a good job and a good life. Recently, a team from the state went to play football in Scotland. Seventeen youths from Kashmir joined the civil services this year, despite all the troubles.

Is there any move on part of the Centre to abrogate Article 35A (which empowers the state legislature to define permanent citizens) in Jammu and Kashmir?

There are 4-5 cases on 35A in the Supreme Court. These are legal issues… The Attorney-General will help the Supreme Court. Shrikant Purohit, who was accused of 2008 Malegaon blasts, is out on bail. There is an impression that the NDA government is soft on Hindus accused in terror cases such as the Samjhauta, Ajmer, Mecca Masjid and Malegaon blasts. Terror has no color. I strongly object to the use of words ‘saffron’ or ‘green’ in relation to terror. Terrorism is terrorism. It should not be linked with any religion. No religion allows terrorism. Those who indulge in terrorism in the name of religion are only bringing a bad name to religion. It is up to the courts to decide whether the NIA investigation (in these cases) was flawed.

Despite the Prime Minister’s appeal and an advisory from the MHA, incidents of cow vigilantism continue to be reported. What is the ministry doing about that?

Under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), there is punishment for such offences. If it is violated, then action needs to be taken. After the PM’s appeal and advisory from the Home Ministry, action is being taken against those indulging in violence in the name of cow protection. The real test of law is when someone commits a crime or breaks the law, (the person) is arrested – the advisory and appeal have resulted in enforcement of laws.

The government has come down heavily on NGOs, including some of the top ones. What are the reasons for such a crackdown?

I won’t call it a ‘crackdown against NGOs’. If you are required to follow the law and the law says you cannot utilise foreign funds, then it has to be complied. I would call it ‘compliance of law’. As far as international NGOs are concerned, every country realises that, like them, India is also an independent country which has its own rules and laws and we cannot go beyond that. I cannot expect USA to allow Indian companies to function in their country flouting rules and norms. The issues related to foreign NGOs were raised and we looked into it but found them to be unfit.

It has been more than two years since the government signed a framework agreement, widely known as the Naga Accord, with the NSCN-IM. What’s the status of the peace deal?

The framework agreement is being handled by the National Security Council Secretariat. These are longstanding problems which require long and torturous kinds of settlements. Just because there is a framework agreement does not mean that we will have the final agreement in six months It is ongoing and is difficult to fix a deadline.

There have been concerns on the use of Chinese equipment, particularly by security agencies, in the telecom sector.

We need to be more cautious about the use of Chinese technology and equipment. The MHA has raised red flags on several occasions… But we have a robust system in place to counter such issues.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App