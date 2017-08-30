I object to the use of term saffron terror. There is no colour to terror: Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi

“Sitting in Delhi, we cannot say anything. It is for state government and CM (of Haryana) to take action if there were any lapses,” said Mehrishi who leaves for Jaipur tomorrow. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) “Sitting in Delhi, we cannot say anything. It is for state government and CM (of Haryana) to take action if there were any lapses,” said Mehrishi who leaves for Jaipur tomorrow. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

On his last day in office, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi spoke to The Indian Express on a range of issues, including love jihad, violence in Haryana after Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s conviction in rape cases and the crackdown by NIA on terror funding. Condemning the violence in Haryana that claimed 38 lives, Mehrishi said the breakdown of law and order is dynamic and unpredictable. “Sitting in Delhi, we cannot say anything. It is for state government and CM (of Haryana) to take action if there were any lapses,” said Mehrishi who leaves for Jaipur tomorrow.

Reacting to the allegations against Hindu outfits for spreading saffron terrorism, the outgoing home secretary said, “I object to the use of term saffron terror. There is no colour to terror. It is for the court to decide on the role of those involved.” His remarks hold significance in view of the release of Sadhvi Pragya and Lt Colonel Purohit in the Malegaon and Samjahuta blasts cases, both termed as incidents of saffron terrorism.

On being asked about the crackdown against separatists by the National Investigative Agency, Mehrishi said terror funding in Kashmir is a matter of investigation. He, however, maintained that the government does not interfere in NIA probes. “NIA is an independent agency. The government doesn’t interfere in their probes. Pakistan agencies pay Lashkar and Jaish as it suits them from time to time in Kashmir,” said the home secretary, adding, “In my two years (as home secretary), I have not come across anything to suggest that agencies are funding separatists in Kashmir.

He asserted that Pakistan is behind all the problems in Kashmir and rejected views that people in Valley feel they are alienated. “Ninety-five per cent people in JK want peace and progress. They have same inspirations as any other youth in any part of the country. This is only the view of media in Delhi that people in Kashmir feel they are alienated. We have been facing problem in Kashmir due to Pakistan. One element of radicalisation among youths is there. We are trying to overcome,” he said.

Mehrishi, however, did not deliberate much on the investigation into an alleged love jihad case in Kerala on the direction of Supreme Court. Love Jihad is a matter of investigation. NIA is probing the matter on the orders of the Supreme Court,” said Mehrishi.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App