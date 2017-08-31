Bureaucratic reshuffle: Rajiv Mehrishi appointed CAG, Sunil Arora becomes Election Commissioner

Rajiv Mehrishi tenure as union home secretary ended on Thursday. Rajiv Mehrishi tenure as union home secretary ended on Thursday.

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, former IAS Officer Sunil Arora was on Thursday appointed as the Chief Election Commissioner while former home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi was made the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). Mehrishi’s tenure as union home secretary ended on Thursday. He was replaced by Rajiv Gauba.

After Nasim Zaidi retired as Chief Election Commissioner in July, there was a vacancy in the poll panel. While Achal Kumar Joti is the CEC, Om Prakash Rawat is the other Election Commissioner. Arora’s appointment will be with effect from the day he assumes charge, a law ministry notification said. Arora (61) had been the Information and Broadcasting Secretary, and Secretary in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, senior bureaucrat Rajiv Kumar was appointed Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS) while Anita Karwal was named CBSE chairperson as 17 IAS officers were appointed in various central government departments. Karwal, a Gujarat-cadre IAS officer, was appointed in place of Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, who will now be the director general of National Skill Development Agency,

Kumar, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is at present Special Secretary and Establishment Officer, Ministry of Personnel. He was appointed to the post in place of Anjuly Chib Duggal, who superannuated today, an order issued by Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said.

(With PTI inputs)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd