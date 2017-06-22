Rajiv Gauba to take over as Home secretary

Rajiv Gauba. (File Photo) Rajiv Gauba. (File Photo)

URBAN DEVELOPMENT secretary Rajiv Gauba will take over as the new Union Home secretary, the government ordered on Wednesday as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle that involves appointment of secretaries in 16 ministries.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, changed portfolios of a few secretaries in this rejig.

Gauba, a 1982-batch IAS officer of Jharkhand cadre, will take over as OSD in the Home Ministry with immediate effect, according to an order by the Department of Personnel and Training. He will succeed incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi, who completes his term on August 30, it says. Gauba has served in Home Ministry as joint and additional secretary, and looked after the Left-Wing Extremism division, among other responsibilities.

Additional secretary Durga Shanker Mishra will replace Gauba as Urban Development secretary in the same department. Culture secretary N K Sinha will be the new Information and Broadcasting secretary in place of Ajay Mittal, who has been appointed DoPT secretary. DoPT secretary B P Sharma retires this month-end. Senior bureaucrat Subhash C Garg, executive director in World Bank, will be the new Department of Economic Affairs secretary. Aruna Sundararajan will be new Telecom secretary. Ajay Prakash Sawhney will replace her as secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

NHAI chief Yudhvir Singh Malik has been appointed Road, Transport and Highways secretary. Deepak Kumar, director-general, Employee’s State Insurance Corporation, will be the new NHAI chairman. Ajay Kumar Bhalla will be Power secretary. The 1984-batch IAS officer takes over from P K Pujari, who retires on June 30. Food Processing Industries secretary Avinash Kumar Srivastava will be the next Department of Consumer Affairs secretary. New and Renewable Energy secretary Rajeev Kapoor has been named secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals. Anand Kumar, managing director of newly created National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd, will replace Kapoor. Ravi Kant, a 1984-batch IAS of Bihar cadre, will be the new Shipping secretary replacing Rajive Kumar. Border Management secretary Sanjeevanee Kutty has been appointed secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in Defence Ministry. Arun Kumar Panda has been appointed secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App