Rajiv Gauba takes charge as new Union Home Secretary

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Gauba took charge as new Union Home Secretary on Thursday for a fixed two-year tenure. Gauba, who succeeded Rajiv Mehrishi, is a 1982-batch IAS officer of the Jharkhand cadre. The 58-year-old bureaucrat was appointed as the home secretary about two months ago and has been serving as Officer on Special Duty in the Home Ministry since then. As the Union Home Secretary, Gauba would be dealing with issues like internal security, militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, Maoist problems in the central and east India besides other issues. In his previous stint as additional secretary in Home Ministry, Gauba looked after the Left-Wing Extremism division.

Born in Punjab in 1958, Gauba graduated in Physics from Patna University. He served in Jharkhand as the chief secretary for 15 months before joining the central government last year. He has previously worked in the central government’s ministries of home, defence, finance and environment and forests in different positions. In the past, Gauba has also represented India on the board of International Monetary Fund for four years.

Gauba served as Urban Development Secretary before being replaced by former Additional secretary Durga Shanker Mishra during the bureaucratic reshuffle in June. Gauba’s name was confirmed after government ordered a major bureaucratic reshuffle involving appointment of secretaries in 16 ministries. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also changed portfolios of a few secretaries in this rejig.

