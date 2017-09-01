Rajiv Gauba takes charge as Home Secretary

Rajiv Gauba. (File Photo) Rajiv Gauba. (File Photo)

RAJIV GAUBA, a 1982-batch IAS officer, on Thursday took charge as Union Home Secretary after the superannuation of Rajiv Mehrishi.

Gauba (58), who belongs to Jharkhand-cadre, will have a fixed two-year tenure, a Home Ministry official said.

Gauba joined the ministry as officer on special duty (OSD) on June 27 after his appointment as the new Home Secretary. He had served as secretary in the Union Urban Development Ministry before being given the new assignment.

He has earlier worked in the Home Ministry as additional secretary, looking after the Left wing extremism division, among many other responsibilities. He has extensive experience in senior positions in policymaking and programme implementation in both central and state governments and international organisations.

Born in Punjab in 1959, Gauba graduated from Patna University. He served in Jharkhand as chief secretary for 15 months before joining the central government last year. Gauba served in the central government’s ministries of home, defence, finance, environment and forests and department of electronics and information technology in different positions.

As Union Home Secretary, Gauba will be handling issues such as internal security, militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast, and Maoist problems in central and east India.

