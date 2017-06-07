Rajiv Gandhi statue case: Cong leaders meet UP Governor

A delegation of senior Congress leaders, including state party president Raj Babbar and Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia and Sanjay Sinh, met Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday, demanding the arrest of culprits in the Mirzapur case, where a statue of former Prime Minister late Rajiv Gandhi was found damaged, and its head of was allegedly thrown in a drain. The leaders demanded that apart from replacing the damaged statue, the park it is located in should be revived.

“Those involved in such acts should be arrested and strict action should be taken against them. The damaged statue should be replaced along with beautification of the park. Such incidents are happening both in western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, thus it should be ensured that no anti-social elements are able to damage statues,” stated the Congress memorandum handed over to the Governor. Congress leaders said they requested Naik to intervene in the issue and ensure that the culprits are caught and such incidents are not repeated in the future.

The statue was found damaged on Sunday morning. Babbar had claimed that the culprits had left behind a message below the damaged figure that said, “Humari sarkar hai, use Pakistan bhej diya gaya (This is our government, he has been sent to Pakistan).”

