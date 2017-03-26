Rajiv Gandhi only good human being in family, says Subramanian Swamy

BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (PTI/File Photo) BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy (PTI/File Photo)

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Sunday praised former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi as the only good human being in the (Nehru-Gandhi) family and said he had contributed to awakening of the Hindus.

Swamy, a Rajya Sabha MP, recalled that the former Prime Minister had allowed telecast of popular mythological serial Ramayana on Doordarshan and later got the locks of Ram temple at Ayodhya opened for prayers.

“Rajiv (Gandhi) allowed telecast of the mythological soap Ramayana on Doordarshan, the national television network, despite fierce opposition from Congress leaders,” he said. Swamy exuded optimism about resolution of the vexed Ayodhya dispute in the wake of the Supreme Court’s prodding to the contending parties to work out an off-the-court settlement.

The senior BJP leader took a dig at the Congress over its electoral reverses, saying, “The Congress appears to be in a mood to commit suicide… we are there to carry out its funeral.”

Swamy was in Patna to deliver a lecture on the Ayodhya issue.

