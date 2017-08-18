Rajiv Gandhi killing: SC seeks status of probe into bomb-making conspiracy

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to inform it about the status of the probe into the conspiracy behind the making of the bomb that killed former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991. The direction came from a bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi while hearing a petition by A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the assassination case. Perarivalan had alleged that the matter had not been investigated adequately. The court fixed August 23 to hear the matter again.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on May 21, 1991, in Tamil Nadu by LTTE suicide bomber Dhanu at an election rally. Fourteen others were killed in the blast.

The charge against the accused was that he supplied two nine-volt batteries that triggered the belt bomb worn by the assassin Dhanu. “What is the result of the re-investigation or further investigation on this aspect? Kindly address us on this. We want only this,” the bench said.

Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, who appeared for Perarivalan, said there were many aspects to the case that had not been adequately probed.

He contended that the making of the bomb was one of the points which the Jain Commission, constituted by the government to explore the conspiracy, had recommended for further inquiry but the Multi-Disciplinary Monitoring Agency did not go into it.

There were issues such as the missing/destroyed files concerning the security of Rajiv Gandhi and murder of Delhi-based journalist R K Jain that were not investigated thoroughly. The bench opposed a roving inquiry into the case and said it will only consider the aspect of bomb making.

