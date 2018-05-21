Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary updates: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi pay tribute to former PM

Monday, May 21, marks the 27th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur, a village located about 40 kms from Chennai. Gandhi was in the area to address public meeting in support of a Congress Lok Sabha nominee when he was killed in a suicide bombing. He became the youngest PM of India at 40 when he assumed office after his mother and former PM Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. He was not too keen on entering politics but joined Congress at the behest of his mother Indira after his brother Sanjay Gandhi, an MP, died in a plane crash in 1980. He married Sonia Gandhi in 1968 and was a professional pilot with the Indian Airlines before his days as a politician. Due to Monday being his death anniversary, the swearing-in ceremony of JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy to the Karnataka Assembly as the new chief minister was deferred to Wednesday.
On the evening of October 31, 1984, Rajiv Gandhi was made the prime minister of India after former PM Indira Gandhi was killed by two of her bodyguards the same morning. His time in office was full of controversy. Immediately after his mother's death, his first challenge was to bring normalcy in the national capital and Punjab which were hit by anti-Sikh riots. When elections were called in December the same year, the Congress party won by a landslide majority in the Lok Sabha and Rajiv Gandhi remained PM. He had also helped dismantle a coup in the Maldives, which had led to open conflict with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). In 1991, it was an LTTE suicide bomber which had detonated an RDX device at his rally.
Sonia Gandhi, AICC president and wife of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, lays flowers at the memorial at Veer Bhumi. (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)
Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra also paid tributes to father-in-law Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi pay floral tributes at Rajiv Gandhi's samadhi Veer Bhumi in the national capital (Express Photos by Anil Sharma)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid tributes to his father and former PM Rajiv Gandhi on Twitter this morning.
