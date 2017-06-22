Rajiv Gandhi case convict seeks euthanasia

A 46-year-old Sri Lankan convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking euthanasia. Representational Image. A 46-year-old Sri Lankan convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking euthanasia. Representational Image.

A 46-year-old Sri Lankan convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case has written to the Tamil Nadu government seeking euthanasia. Robert Payas has pleaded that he does not want to live as he has lost hope for justice. The convict, who was 20 when he was arrested in 1991, said that he completed 26 years in prison on June 11 and the Centre and the state governments want him to die there.

Payas said that his family has been unable to visit him for several years. “Justice D P Wadhwa found me innocent but still I have gone through this 26-year imprisonment. I lost my hope, I realise that I will not be released. I request you to facilitate my mercy killing and send my body to my family,” he said in a letter to CM Edappadi K Palaniswami.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App