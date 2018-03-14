Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court dismisses Perarivalan’s plea against his conviction

A G Perarivalan (File) A G Perarivalan (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed plea of AG Perarivalan, convicted in the Rajiv gandhi assassination case, seeking recall of its 1999 verdict upholding his convivtion, new agency PTI reported.

The apex court said it does not need to interfere with its 1999 verdict upholding conviction of A G Perarivalan in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

On Tuesday, CBI had sought the dismissal of a plea by Perarivalan, to recall the Supreme Court order that upheld his conviction stating his role in the conspiracy was “clearly established.”

In an affidavit to the SC, the Multi Disciplinary Monitoring Agency (MDMA), probing the larger conspiracy behind Gandhi’s assassination at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991, said Perarivalan’s role “in the conspiracy resulting in the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi and others has been upheld by the apex court and overt act has been clearly established by the law.”

The agency had on Tuesday contended that Perarivalan’s role was not limited to procuring nine-volt batteries that were allegedly used in the IED which killed Gandhi. He had also visited Jaffna in Sri Lanka in June 1990, and also attended a public meeting with other conspirators on May 7, 1991, in Tamil Nadu. Attending this meeting was to access the security arrangements provided to a former PM and Perarivalan’s “active participation” in Gandhi’s assassination had been established, the agency said.

