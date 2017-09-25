Perarivalan parole extended by month because of father’s illness

A G Perarivalan (Files) A G Perarivalan (Files)

A one-month parole granted to A G Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, on August 24 has been extended for a month by the state government considering his father’s ill health. The order, which was issued Saturday morning and delivered at the Vellore central prison later in the day, was conveyed to Perarivalan’s lawyer as the convict was to return to the prison on Sunday.

With the extension of the ordinary leave by one month under Sub-rule (2) of Rule 22 of the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules, 1982, Perarivalan will be able to stay at his home in Jolarpet till October 24. After arrested in June 1999 in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, when he was 19 year old, he was not given a bail or parole for 27 years, of which 11 years were in solitary confinement.

Perarivalan’s first parole permission was granted last month followed by a long legal process. His mother Arputham Ammal on September 19 requested Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to extend the leave for 30 more days, citing the ill health of her husband A Gnanasekaran.

The parole conditions include restrictions against public and political functions besides a condition to stay at his own house in Jolarpet, report to nearby police station daily and avoid interviews or photographs with media.

The police security discourages him from even a walk on the street. Also friends and relatives who could not meet him after 1991 are still thronging to his house.

Dalit party VCK’s leader Thol Thirumavalavan and senior DMK leader Tiruchi Siva were the only senior political leaders who paid him a courtesy visit. Knowing his passion for music, Thirumavalavan gifted him a guitar.

Perarivalan’s mother said: “He deserves it (the parole). He deserves… to lead a normal life like anyone in the society for all that he has suffered in the long 27 years.”

