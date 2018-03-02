Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: P Ravichandran gets 15-day parole

Rajiv Gandhi. (File) Rajiv Gandhi. (File)

P Ravichandran, the 16th accused in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was on Thursday granted ordinary leave for 15 days by the Madurai bench of Madras High Court. The convict was allowed the 15-day parole from March 5 to help his ailing mother settle a long pending property dispute.

According to his lawyer T Thirumurugan, Ravichandran was granted similar parole in 2012 for the same purpose, but he could not complete his duties at home as the police kept him in house arrest for 15 days, saying the court order did not specify his rights.

Ravichandran was 19 years old when he was arrested in 1991 in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination. The earlier 15-day parole, which ended up as house arrest, was the only reprieve he got during his incarceration.

This time, Thirumurugan said, Ravichandran has been allowed to visit his family-owned land and properties. The court has also given him permission to visit the registrar office and lawyers to access and handle land records and other documents. “He also sought permission to visit Madurai Meenakshi Amman temple. The court has granted that as well,” Thirumurugan said.

In January, Ravichandran, who published his autobiography, contributed Rs 20,000 for the recently constituted Tamil chair at Harvard University in the US. He earned the amount from prison jobs between 2016 and 2017.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya