Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Notice to Centre as Nalini questions validity of Sec 435

Nalini Sriharan (File)

On a petition filed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case life convict S.Nalini, challenging the constitutionality of a CrPC Section which requires the states to hold consultations with the Centre on the premature release of prisoners whose cases are handled by Central agencies, the Madras High Court on Monday ordered notice to the central government. The first bench of Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose posted the plea after four weeks for further hearing.

Nalini’s petition was in the wake of a Tamil Nadu government order, which introduced a scheme for premature release of life convicts under Article 161 (Power of governor to grant pardons, and to suspend, remit or commute sentences in certain cases) of the Constitution.

Her petition challenged the constitutionality of CrPc Section 435 (1) (a) that mandates the state government to consult the central government to remit or commute a sentence in any cases where the sentence is for an offence, which was investigated by the Delhi Special Police Establishment, constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946, or by any other agency empowered to make investigation into an offence under any central Act. Nalini, 50, is ineligible for the premature release scheme as her case was investigated by CBI.

