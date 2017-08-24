Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Convict Perarivalan granted 30-day parole

Perarivalan is one the three male convicts serving life sentence in the high security Central Prison at Vellore, the other two being Murugan and Santhan.(ANI Photo) Perarivalan is one the three male convicts serving life sentence in the high security Central Prison at Vellore, the other two being Murugan and Santhan.(ANI Photo)

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday granted parole to one of the convicts, A G Perarivalan alias Arivu, in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, for his father’s medical treatment. Perarivalan, a life convict is expected to be released by tomorrow from Vellore jail.

According to a Home Department order, Perarivalan’s 30-day ordinary leave was granted following an opinion from the Advocate General. The request for his parole was earlier rejected by the Deputy Inspector General of prison, Vellore Range, stating that he is not eligible for ordinary leave under Rule 22.

However, the Additional Director General of police had remarked among other thing that an ordinary leave can be granted only on the condition that life convict Perarivalan should be provided with strong police escort during the period of leave.

Perarivalan’s mother Arputham Ammal had earlier requested the Central Prison in Vellore to grant 30 days leave to her son, for the treatment of his father Gnanasekaran. Her request for the parole was also supported by the DMK and other political parties.

Perarivalan is one the three male convicts serving life sentence in the high security Central Prison at Vellore, the other two being Murugan and Santhan. He has been lodged there since 1991 and has spent over 26 years in custody, much more than he has lived outside.

His mother earlier had also filed several petitions with the Chief Minister’s special cell, seeking the release of her son on parole to meet his aged, bed-ridden father.

