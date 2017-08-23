Only in Express
Rajiv Bansal set to become next Air India CMD after Ashwani Lohani appointed Railway Board Chairman

The Railway Ministry on Wednesday appointed Ashwani Lohani as the new Chairman of Railway Board after AK Mital tendered his resignation following the derailment of Kaifiyat Express near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 23, 2017 7:29 pm
Rajiv Bansal is set to become the next Air India CMD after Ashwani Lohani was appointed Chairman of Railway Board, ANI reported. The Railway Ministry on Wednesday appointed Ashwani Lohani as the new Chairman of Railway Board after AK Mital tendered his resignation following the derailment of Kaifiyat Express near Auraiya in Uttar Pradesh. An officer with the Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), Lohani currently is the Chairman & Managing Director of Air India.

