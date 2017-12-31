Rajinikanth’s big announcement: ‘Time to change the system. We have to create spiritual politics’

Rajinikanth at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. (Source: Express photo) Rajinikanth at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. (Source: Express photo)

Actor Rajinikanth on Sunday announced that his entry into politics is certain. Saying that it has become the necessity of time, Rajinikanth, who was addressing his fans at Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai, said his new political outfit will contest independently from all 234 constituencies in the state.

He added that he will not contest in the upcoming local body polls, but will be in the race for the next Lok Sabha polls.

His decision is likely to have an impact similar to the time when Captain Vijayakanth contested elections in 2005, challenging the vote base of many smaller parties in Tamil Nadu. Rajnikanth’s entry could also hurt DMK’s political ambitions in the long run.

And this is not going to end with Rajini. Come January, Kamal Haasan, who is expected to return from United States in a few days, is also expected to launch his party as he had announced earlier.

Rajnikanth fans celebrated outside the function hall in Chennai. (Source: Express photo) Rajnikanth fans celebrated outside the function hall in Chennai. (Source: Express photo)

Addressing his fans on Sunday, Rajinikanth said if he was a power-monger, he could have taken this decision at the age of 45. “Something which I did not have at the age of 45 cannot be there at 68. But here, the democracy is at high risk. Whatever happened in the last one year in Tamil Nadu has put everyone mute in their shame. If I don’t take a decision at this moment, there is no more change,” he said. Rajinikanth said he is entering politics not for power or fame. “If my decision is for money and fame, I should be a mad person, I shouldn’t be a spiritual person,” he said.

Saying that it is time to change the system, Rajinikanth said he is here to create politics that is based on spirituality.

“It’s time for political change. Time to change the system. We have to create a spiritual politics with no caste and religion barriers,” the actor said.

He said every other government is looting people these days. “We need to change the system. I want cadres who guard the people. I want a police who do not work as slaves for political bosses. I need an army. And I will be the guard representing people to look after these,” he said.

Rajinikanth fans pose outside the function hall in Chennai. (Source: Express photo) Rajinikanth fans pose outside the function hall in Chennai. (Source: Express photo)

Announcing his political entry, Rajinikanth said his strength is his own fans associations. “My recognised fans associations are there in every place. But there are thousands of fans associations which are not recognised too. In the coming days, we need to bring all of them together,” he said.

If he is elected to form a government and fails to keep his word, Rajinikanth said, he will resign after three years.

His speech today, on the sixth day of a fan meet-and-greet at Raghavendra Mandapam, a marriage auditorium owned by Rajinikanth, has triggered celebrations by Rajinikanth fans across the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd