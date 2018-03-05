LIVE UPDATES: I am entering politics to fill the vacuum left by Jayalalithaa, says Rajinikanth

Ending months of speculation, Rajinikanth had in December announced that he would launch a party and contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Ending months of speculation, Rajinikanth had in December announced that he would launch a party and contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday gave his first public address after taking his political plunge in December. The actor unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai and will speak to students shortly.

Ending months of speculation, Rajnikanth had in December announced that he would launch a party and contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. “I will definitely enter politics. In the next state assembly polls, my party will contest in all the 234 constituencies. In the local body elections, maybe before the assembly polls, we will not contest. I will take a call about the (2019) Lok Sabha polls when the time comes,” said the actor had said.

