LIVE UPDATES: I am entering politics to fill the vacuum left by Jayalalithaa, says Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday gave his first public address after taking his political plunge in December. The actor unveiled a statue of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai and will speak to students shortly.
Ending months of speculation, Rajnikanth had in December announced that he would launch a party and contest in all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. “I will definitely enter politics. In the next state assembly polls, my party will contest in all the 234 constituencies. In the local body elections, maybe before the assembly polls, we will not contest. I will take a call about the (2019) Lok Sabha polls when the time comes,” said the actor had said.
"It is important to choose your friends wisely. If you are good-hearted, you will find good souls everywhere and that will help you grow ahead. If there is a mistake in what I had spoken, please forgive me," he concludes
"College life is one of the happiest days one can ever experience. But it is also the most important phase of your life. Learn about politics but don't engage completely. Even if I start a political party, i wouldn't ask you to join. Focus on studies but know what's happening.
"I used to get very high marks in primary and middle school. It was kannada medium. Since I was a high performer, I was changed to a English medium where I flunked. It is an important language, all courses are now in that language. Learn English, there is your future. Tamil won't grow only if you speak tamil. If Tamil people prosper, it means prosperity for the language as well."
"MGR is a philanthropist beyond measure. There are numerous people he has helped including Rajinikanth. When I had a breakdown due to work pressure, MGR sir had personally called once a week to know about me. After I was cured, I couldn't go out. Then they had told me that they could discharge me only after I had spoken to MGR.
"He asked me not to take risks with stunts, there had been an incident before. An actor's health is his biggest asset, he told me. He also asked me when I was about to get married. I told him I haven't met the person. He asked me to do that first."
"I was enamoured by MGR's onscreen and offscreen life. I was a huge fan of him. Then came Shivaji's entrance. Shivaji revolutionized acting. People thought MGR's career was done. But MGR directed his own film, Nadodi Mannan which was a massive hit. He produced his own film when others weren't ready to. He created his space against one of India's greatest actors. He created film history.
In politics, He was against on of the greatest leaders ever, Kalaignar. There is no one with a better understanding politics than Karunanidhi. But he created a footing there as well. He started the midday meal and proved that it was sustainable. There was a time when people asked he was alive. He couldn't talk or function properly at a point. But people still voted for that great soul. He is a leader beyond par.
"People ask me why I didn't enter politics when Jayalalithaa was alive. They question me if I exploited the vaccum in politics. There is a vaccum. There is a space for a good leader.
Nobody can argue that Jayalalithaa was a great leader. Nobody could question her leadership. On the other hand, there was Karunanidhi on the other hand. There were great leaders.
He is also now not well. There is a space for a good leader and I coming to fill that space."
Rajinikanth continues
"Nobody can become another MGR. It would be foolish to think that one can become so. But I believe that the good governance and the people's rule he provided can be done by me as well."
"People ask me what 'anmeega arasiyal' is. I have said, 'Politics which doesn't look at caste, colour or show any discrimination'. Politics which is honest and with integrity that is Anmeega Arasiya."
I am doing my job well. But are the politicians doing it properly, asks Rajini. "I don't expect a red carpet welcome, but why do you mock me?..Let us stop such derogatory politics."
Rajinikanth says:
He has asked me earlier to inaugurate the previous statutes of MGR at other places. I asked him why me, he told me that since MGR was from the film industry it would be appropriate if I did it.
Both MGR and Jayalalithaa are celebrated artistes. I thought the government would celebrate it inviting the entire industry. That didn't happen. But ACS sir has done this today. The politicians ask why actors are entering politics
I know AC Shanmugam for 30 years. He was a middle class person and joined MGR in his journey and became a minister with his hard work and was a key integral member in the party. It is a huge deal that he has grown to have a university with so many branches. My best wishes to him: Rajinikanth
I thought that I shouldn't make this stage a political stage, but AC Shanmugam has sparked it off: Rajinikanth
"Looks like we have violated court rules against illegal banners. I think we have crossed a limit, I kindly request all of you to avoid that," says the Tamil superstar.
I thought this was an university function, but this has become like a party meeting, thanks to the crowd: Rajinikanth
I greet all the dignitaries, media, students and parents and the people who have made me who i am: Rajinikanth
There has been a growing speculation on whether he will reveal some of his political plans days after his contemporary and Makkal Neethi Mayyam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan announced his agenda.
In an indirect reference to the feud within the AIADMK, the Tamil superstar had stated: “Democracy is at high risk. Whatever happened in the last one year in Tamil Nadu has made everyone mute in shame. If I don’t take a decision at this moment, that will haunt me until death… It’s time for political change, time to change the system.”
On his way to the MGR statue opening function, Rajinikanth stopped in few places along the way from his home to MGR University.