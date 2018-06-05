Kaala producers should defer release, says CM Kumaraswamy as Karnataka HC directs govt to ensure security

Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hits the screens on June 6. Rajinikanth starrer Kaala hits the screens on June 6.

After the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to provide the necessary security for peaceful release of superstar Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Kaala’, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy suggested that the film’s release should be deferred as the atmosphere in the state is not conducive.

“As the head of the Karnataka govt, I have to implement the direction of High Court, it’s my responsibility. But according to my observations as an individual, in this kind of atmosphere, it isn’t good on the part of producer/distributor to release the movie,” ANI quoted Kumaraswamy as saying when asked about Kaala, which pro-Kannada outfits had threatened to stall over the actor’s reported remarks on the Cauvery row.

Earlier in the day, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to ensure the peaceful release of the film. Justice G Narendar issued the direction on the basis of a Supreme Court order, which had stayed ban orders imposed on the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Padmaavat’ by four states, including Rajasthan, early this year.

“Freedom of speech and expression, particularly as a medium of expression in films, cannot be curtailed. The creative content is an insegregable aspect of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution,” the judge said, citing the Supreme Court verdict on the release of the film ‘Padmaavat’.

Miffed with Rajinikanth’s reported comments that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka should implement the Supreme Court order on Cauvery water sharing in toto, the Karnataka Film Chambers of Commerce had on May 29 decided not to allow screening of ‘Kaala’, due for release on June 7.

Many pro-Kannada organisations had threatened to vandalise theatres if they screened the film. Earlier, the distributors association said they were against the ban and did not have any role to play to stop Kaala’s screening.

