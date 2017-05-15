Did Rajinikanth just hint at joining politics? This is what he said

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next movie is in controversy Superstar Rajinikanth’s next movie is in controversy

Expressing his regret at supporting the DMK-led alliance 21 years ago, actor Rajinikanth on Monday said he had committed a grave “mistake” and termed it as a “political accident”. “About 21 years ago I was involved in a political accident, during that time for some reasons I had announced my support to a political coalition. And my fans and people of Tamil Nadu ensured a victory for that coalition. Since that day my name is being dragged in every time there is an election. And that’s the reason I keep clarifying that I don’t support any political party every time,” he said.

In 1996, the Tamil actor famously said: “If Jayalalithaa is voted back to power, even god cannot save Tamil Nadu.” The DMK-TMC alliance swept the elections that year and many attributed Rajinikanth’s comments against Jayalalithaa for the AIADMK’s defeat.

Addressing fans from across Tamil Nadu at the Raghavendra Wedding Hall in Chennai, Rajinikanth also said he would never allow dishonest people to join hands with him in case he joins politics. At the meet-and-greet session, organised after a span of eight years, Rajinikanth said: “If in case I decide to join politics, I won’t allow wrong people to join me, I’ll keep them away.”

He also noted that some of his fans and members of political parties have used his name to make money. “I get a lot of letters from my fans, who wants to become MLAs, corporators and so on. They say people who are much younger to them become MLAs and Ministers and travel in posh cars and live luxuriously. They ask me questions like when can we earn money like that?” Rajinikanth disclosed.

“There is nothing wrong in aspiring to become an MLA or a minister. But, I don’t know how to feel about it when people wants to come into politics to make money,” he added.

The actor said that, if God willing, he is ready to take up new responsibilites.

“I live my life according to the God’s will. I will be whatever He wants me to be. Now, He wants me to be an actor and entertain people, so I’m doing it. If He wants me to take up some other responsibility I will,” he added. “I will perform my whatever responsibilities given to me with honesty and righteousness.”

“I’d like to tell those who wants to enter politics for their personal benefit, don’t be disappointed if I don’t enter politics. At the same time, just in case if it happens, I will not even let such people near me,” he added.

The actor had always shied away from expressing his intent to join politics despite his fans demanding his entry. However, in 2004, he supported the BJP-AIADMK alliance after getting assurances from the parties that they would solve the drinking water crisis in Tamil Nadu. According to The Hindu, when asked by a fan in 2008 whether he would enter into politics, Rajinikanth said: “It would be foolish to think that one is successful in politics due to sheer capability, experience and hard work. It is all a question of time and circumstances. If the time is not right, nothing can help.”

In the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP’s prime ministerial face Narendra Modi met Rajnikanth at his Chennai residence, fuelling speculation that the actor would join politics. However, Modi dismissed the rumours saying that politics were not discussed during the meeting.

