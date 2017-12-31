Rajinikanth announces his entry into politics: Top quotes from today’s speech

Rajinikanth at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. (Express photo) Rajinikanth at Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam in Chennai. (Express photo)

Superstar Rajinikanth Sunday announced his entry into electoral politics at a fan gathering in Chennai, putting an end to months of speculation whether he would take the political plunge or not.

For the past five days, he has been holding a daily fan meet-and-greet session in which he was posing for photos and signing autographs. This is the second time that Rajini has held an event for his fans after he had hinted he would join politics at an earlier event.

Rajinikanth top quotes:

* I did not have political ambitions when I was 45, so will I have it when I’m 68. I am not doing this for any post. But politics has become so bad that rest of the world is laughing at us.

* The last year events in the state politics have shamed people of Tamil Nadu.

* In the name of democracy, politicians are robbing us of our own money and our own land. We need to bring a change from the base. Truth, work and growth will be the three mantras of our party.

* The government has to be changed, the system has to be changed. I know this is not going to be easy.

* I want our welfare societies to be on every street. That’s the first task. Let’s us not talk politics until then.

* I will be floating my own party and contest elections in all seats in Tamil Nadu. I will contest in the state assembly elections.

* We will start a party when the elections come. We’ll tell what we are about to do to the people and also tell that we will resign if we haven’t accomplished our promises within three years.

* I can do this only with the trust and support of the people.

* I don’t want party cadres. I want guardians who can fight for people’s rights. And I’m just a people’s representative, who will oversee this army of guardians.

