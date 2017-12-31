Rajinikanth announcement LIVE UPDATES: ‘Kanna, please wait for 10 more minutes,’ says actor on political entry

Rajinikanth announcement LIVE UPDATES: Multiple fans meet have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut in Tamil Nadu.. Rajinikanth announcement LIVE UPDATES: Multiple fans meet have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut in Tamil Nadu..

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth is expected to clear the suspense over his entry into electoral politics on Sunday. Keeping his fans guessing on his much anticipated entry into politics, Rajinikanth, at a fans meet-and-greet in Chennai, said, “If we decide to go for war, we should be winning it, not just the courage but we need an army too. So, on December 31, I will reveal my political plans.”

Sources suggest that the Kabali star will extend his support to the Bharatiya Janata Party and would launch his outfit during Pongal with the party’s support. “About my political entry, I do not know how curious the people are, but the media is. Earlier, I said let the time come. But then they ask me why I am making so much hype about my political plans. I repeat here, politics is not new to me. I know its advantages and disadvantages, that is exactly why I was taking more time,” he added in the event in Chennai.

8.58 am: The superstar thanked his fans for being disciplined during the events in the last six days.

8.54 am: Rajinikanth has arrived at the venue.

8.50 am: Rajinikanth’s brother in law, Ravi Raghavendra has arrived at the venue.

8.45 am: The celebrations have already begun at the venue. Excited fans have started bursting fire crackers, ahead of the actor’s arrival.

8.40 am: The Tamil actor has left for the fans meet venue. “I will make the announcement after reaching Sri Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam,” he said, news agency ANI reported.

8.35 am: The fans who are excited over the actor’s political plans, have already started assembling at Raghavendra marriage hall in Chennai. Anticipating an announecement, many of them have brought along placards, posters and banners with Rajini’s photos. One of them has also designed a party flag in red and blue colour with Rajinikanth’s sketch at the centre.

8.20 am: Along with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan has also expressed his desire to join politics. While Kamal has made his intentions about contesting elections clear, Rajinikanth continues to keep his fans and the political world guessing.

8.07 am: Rajinikanth, who enjoys almost demigod status among his followers has been addressing the fans since last five days.

8.00 am: Fans have started teeming in at the meet.

7.50 am: Welcome to the live blog where we will be tracking all the updates over the Thalaivar’s political entry.

Multiple fan events have sparked speculations about his much-awaited political debut in Tamil Nadu. In May, during a similar fan meet, Rajinikanth dropped a big hinted that he would soon take the plunge into politics. He told his fans to be “prepared for the war” saying he will seek out them when the time is right. His entry is being closely watched by the DMK camp, as any such new venture in Tamil Nadu politics could raise major challenges to M K Stalin and his dream to form the next government in the state.

