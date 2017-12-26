Rajinikanth: Not new to politics, will announce decision on December 31

Rajinikanth: “I am not new to politics. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31.” (Source: ANI) Rajinikanth: “I am not new to politics. I got delayed. Entering is equal to victory. I will announce a decision on December 31.” (Source: ANI)

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth Tuesday said that he would announce his decision on whether he would make his political entry on December 31.

Speaking at a fans meet-and-greet in Chennai, the actor said: “I know the difficulties in politics. Had I not known them, I would have taken the plunge long before. If you go to war, you should win. Not just strength, you also need a strategy to win the war. I will tell you all my decision on my political entry on December 31.”

Referring to his earlier appeal to vote out Jayalalithaa and support the DMK in 1996, Rajinikanth said he had already made his entry into politics in the same year.

“I’m not sure whether who is more curious about my political entry, the people or the media. I’m not new to politics. I entered in 1996 itself,” Rajinikanth said.

The six-day event will see fans from around 20 districts who will get to meet the superstar and click pictures with him.

Rajnikanth has kept his fans guessing in the last few months on what his next step would be. Tamil actor Kamal Hasan has already spelt his interest in joining politics and launched a whistleblower app in November. “Many people are saying that I may enter politics. But, there is no need for a doubt or debate. I have already entered,” he told mediapersons on his 53rd birthday.

The two actors had also shared the stage at a DMK event in August to mark the 75th anniversary celebrations of its mouthpiece, Murasoli.

