Rajinikanth meets Hindu Makkal Katchi leaders, says it was ‘just a courtesy visit’

Veteran actor Rajinikanth met leaders of Tamil Nadu’s Hindu Makkal Katchi party at his residence in Chennai on Monday. Party leader Arjun Sampath and general secretary Ravikumar were both in attendance at the meeting with the Tamil actor. After the meeting, Sampath spoke to news agency ANI and said that the actor should enter in to politics. “We are all backing Rajinikanth. We appeal that he should come into politics and give good things to the state of Tamil Nadu,” Arjun Sampath said.

Sampath further said that the actor expressed his desire to work for Tamil Nadu and the country. “His (Rajinikanth) response was good. He said he wants to do something for Tamil Nadu and country. He will consider joining politics,” he told ANI. In his response, the actor played down the visit from HMK leaders, describing it as a “courtesy visit”. “It was just a courtesy visit by leaders of Hindu Makkal Katchi,” Rajinikanth said.

In a speech on May 19, Rajinikanth hinted his intentions of making an entry into politics. The actor met with his well-wishers and friends last month, and indicated his desire to launch his own political outfit. According to reports, an agency in Bengaluru is preparing the Tamil superstar with his political desire by helping him study the voting patters in the state and issues he could pursue to appeal voters.

BJP has shown keen desire for the actor to work alongside the party in recent weeks. The saffron party invited him to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi recently. BJP President Amit Shah, at a presser, on May 22, said Rajinikanth is welcome to join the party. “When he has to enter politics, how can I decide that? From our end, every good person is welcome to join politics,” Shah said.

On Sunday, representatives of Rivers Inter-Linking Farmers Association, who are holding a protest raising a number of demands, since June 8, met with Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence to seek support. The farmers also reminded the actor of his promise he made in 2002 to donate Rs 1 crore for the cause.

