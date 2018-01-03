Rajinikanth meets DMK supremo Karunanidhi, seeks his blessings

The actor turned politician has vowed to create a political revolution in the state for a better life for future generations. The actor turned politician has vowed to create a political revolution in the state for a better life for future generations.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday night called upon DMK chief M Karunanidhi at his residence in Chennai and enquired about the veteran leader’s health, days after announcing his entry into politics.

Karunanidhi is the first political leader Rajinikanth is meeting after taking the political plunge on December 31.

The megastar, dressed in a white shirt and black pant, exchanged New Year greetings with the nonagenarian, even as the DMK sources, as per PTI, described it as a courtesy call. DMK working president M K Stalin was also present on the occasion.

The actor-turned-politician has vowed to create a political revolution in the state for a better life for future generations.

Rajinikanth also launched a mobile app and website this week, as part of efforts to mobilise cadres for his proposed party. His decision to enter politics comes at a time when there is a vacuum in the power corridors of the state, after the demise of former chief minister Jayalalitha and virtual retirement of Karunanidhi who has been inactive in politics due to ill health.

