BJP’s Poonam Mahajan meets Rajinikanth; nothing political, says party

BJP’s Yuva Morcha national president Poonam Mahajan visited Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai on Sunday. The meeting that comes amid reports of the Kabali actor joining politics was immediately clarified as “not political” in nature by the party.

The BJP MP shared the pictures of the visit on Twitter. “One of the most humble couples I have ever met. Lathaji and Thalaiva @superstarrajini ji,” she wrote.

Rumours about the 66-year-old actor taking a plunge into politics started doing the rounds after he hinted at it while addressing his fans during his last interaction programme. “They ask me why I want to correct things when there are others (leaders)…But to change the “corrupt” system and “rotten” democracy in the state, we all have to work together”, he said. He also appealed to his fans to be “ready for a war” at the right time. There were also reports of him holding meetings with voters to understand the ground situation. “I don’t deny meeting them. We are in discussion and I will make an announcement when things are finalised,” he had said.

Ever since this announcement, people of Tamil Nadu have been waiting for his next move. While few speculated that the actor may form his own party, there were also rumors that he might join the BJP. BJP national president Amit Shah had said Rajinikanth was welcome to join the party. “When he has to enter politics, how can I decide that? From our end, every good person is welcome to join politics,” Shah said.

Apart from Rajinikanth, speculation is rife about another Tamil actor Kamal Haasan entering politics.

