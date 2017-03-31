Rajini meets Razak: When Malaysian PM came calling at superstar’s house

(Source: NajibRazak/Twitter) (Source: NajibRazak/Twitter)

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Friday shared that he was “happy” to meet Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his residence in Chennai. PM Razak, who is here on a two-day visit, shared a picture on Twitter and tweeted, “Just had a very warm n friendly meeting with Mr Rajnikanth the Tamil superstar at his home. Who doesn’t know @superstarrajini ? Happy to meet the superstar in person today.” According to news agency PTI, the informal meeting between the movie star and the Malaysian premier went on for about an hour. The Telegraph had earlier reported that PM Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor enjoy Indian cinema and watch a lot of Hindi, Tamil and other Indian language films.

Just had a very warm n friendly meeting with Mr Rajnikanth the Tamil superstar at his home pic.twitter.com/ICmWGV1ICI — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) March 31, 2017

On Friday, Rajinikanth addressed the media after the meeting with the Malaysian prime minister. “It was a goodwill visit and I had invited them to my house. I am thankful he accepted my invitation and joined me for tea. I could not meet the Malaysian Prime Minister during my shooting in that country as he was busy and had other engagements,” he was quoted as saying to reporters.

A large part of Rajinikanth’s last movie, Kabali, was shot in Malaysia and the superstar had spent almost two months in the country. The first family of Malaysia were reportedly shown some clips from Kabali during the meeting. Rajinikanth also dismissed all rumours of him becoming the tourism ambassador for Malaysia.

