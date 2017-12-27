Rajinikanth maintains suspense over political entry

Rajinikanth Rajinikanth

Superstar Rajinikanth Wednesday said that people would have to wait for four days for him to spell out his stand on entering politics. Keeping the guessing game on over his much-awaited political plunge, the 67-year-old ‘Kabali’ star had yesterday said that he would announce his decision on December 31.

This was for the first time that the charismatic actor, who enjoys cult status in the Tamil film industry, fixed a date to spell out his plans on entering the political arena. “Wait for four days,” was his terse response today when reporters posed him questions over the issue here.

Asked if he had some plans for Tamil Nadu, he laughed in his inimitable style and proceeded to a scheduled meeting with his fans at a marriage hall here. Rajinikanth is holding such meetings over six days in a second event this year. He had earlier met his fans in May and clicked pictures with them.

Meanwhile, the actor met his fans for the second day today, and posed for photographs with them clad in a black ‘kurta pyjama’.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App