Rajinikanth launches website, urges supporters to register online 

A day after announcing the launch of a political party, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday launched a website and an android app named ‘Rajini Mandram’ and urged his fans to come together to bring about a ‘good change’ in Tamil Nadu politics. In a video post on Twitter, the superstar also thanked the people for accepting his political debut and urged them to register on his website rajinimandram.org, by entering their name and Voter ID number.

He posted the video on his twitter page with words –“Love live Tamil Nadu, long live the Tamil people.”

Rajinikanth’s announcement on his political debut comes at a time when the state is going through a political crisis after the death of former AIADMK leader J. Jayalalithaa. Ending the suspense on Sunday, the megastar had announced his entry into politics and said he will launch his own party. “I am joining politics for sure,” the 67 year old had said amid thunderous applause from fans in Chennai.

Addressing fans in Chennai at the valedictory event of a six-day meet, the actor had said he will launch a political party which will contest all 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu. He said the party will be launched ahead of the state assembly elections at an appropriate time.

The policies of the party will be taken to the people, he said, and added that truthfulness, hard work and growth will be the slogan of his party. “Do good, speak and only good will happen,” will be the guiding slogan, he was quoted as saying by PTI.

