Rajinikanth is welcome to BJP but has to enter politics first: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday said Rajinikanth was welcome to join the Bharatiya Janata Party but the Tamil actor had to first decide on entering politics first. Shah’s remarks came in response to a question at an India Today event in Delhi. Rajinikanth had last week addressed the media and hinted at a possible entry in politics; however he did not specify which party he would want to join and that when he would do so.

“When he has to enter politics, how can I decide that? From our end, every good person is welcome to join politics,” Shah said. He also denied having a conversation with the superstar.

Shah said in order to accept a person into a party, the person has to decide to come to politics first. The question of the party will come “only when Rajinikanth decides to enter politics”.

Shah also did not comment on speculation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting Rajinikanth. “Thousands of people come to meet Modiji. Good people working in every sector meet Modiji and they should meet,” he said.

Last week, speaking on the fifth and last day of his programme to interact with fans from various districts, held at Raghvendra wedding hall in Chennai, Rajinikanth hinted strongly at his intentions of joining politics. While he maintained that the political system is “corrupt” and democracy is in a “rotten” state in Tamil Nadu, he appealed to fans to be ready for “war” at the right time.

A source close to the actor had said the next day that the actor was likely to float his own political party and not join BJP. Contending that joining BJP may be the last option, the source said, “He has been indecisive in the past. But he fears that joining BJP will not be a good idea as a large section of his followers may abandon him (in that case).”

