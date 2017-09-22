Rajinikanth extends support for PM Modi’s ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ mission

Rajinikanth speaking at a public function Rajinikanth speaking at a public function

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Swachhata Hi Seva” mission. In a tweet, the actor said, “I extend my full support to our hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #SwachhataHiSeva mission. Cleanliness is godliness.”

The actor’s statement comes a few days after PM Modi wrote a personalised letter to celebrities, industrialists and noted personalities to support the initiative. In the letter, PM Modi cited Mahatma Gandhi’s beliefs and said the people in the country should participate in cleanliness initiatives across India ahead of Gandhi Jayanti.

“Bapu also believed strongly that Swachhata is for each of us to practice… Let us ensure that the coming days are about living the Mantra of “Swachhata Hi Seva”. Leading up to Gandhi Jayanti, we can encourage widespread support for, and participation in cleanliness initiatives across India,” the PM said.

The fortnight from September 15 till Gandhi Jayanti is being celebrated as “Swachhta Hi Seva” in the country. Apart from Rajinikanth, celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma and Sachin Tendulkar have also pledged their support to the movement.

In recent weeks, speculation has been rife about the actor’s entry into politics and whether he would choose to align with the BJP in Tamil Nadu. In a speech to his fans associations on May 19 in Chennai, the actor had hinted about his political plans. Over the last few months, the BJP has shown keen desire in roping the superstar to work alongside the party.

According to reports, the actor was also invited to meet PM Modi. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan in August said the decision to join politics is entirely on the actor. “It is for Rajinikanth to decide whether to enter politics or not. It is not wrong if he joins politics,” Radhakrishnan said.

