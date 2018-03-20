Rajinikanth back in Chennai: God, people are behind me, not BJP

Rajinikanth on Tuesday in Chennai also denied the rumors that suggested he will launch his new political party and its flag on April 14. Rajinikanth on Tuesday in Chennai also denied the rumors that suggested he will launch his new political party and its flag on April 14.

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday returned to Chennai from his spiritual pilgrimage to the Himalayans. After brushing off the media at the airport, he took a few questions outside his residence in Poes Garden. Commenting on the uproar in Tamil Nadu against the Vishwa Hindu Parishad-led Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, he said he was confident that the authorities will take necessary measures to avert any threat to the communal harmony of the state.

“Tamil Nadu is a secular state. We should stop anything that disturbs it. I’m sure the police and the government will protect the communal harmony in the state,” he said. When probed further about his stance on Rath Yatra he said, “We should make sure that it doesn’t make way for communal riots.”

He was also asked to elaborate on his previous comment about not being a “full-time politician yet”. “I made it clear on December 31 itself,” he said. “I won’t be answering all the questions on a daily basis until I completely engage myself in politics. I don’t know how many times I have to repeat myself.”

He had made that comment during his tour in Rishikesh. He was reacting to Kamal Haasan’s remarks that suggested why single Rajinikanth out just on Cauvery issue when he has not spoken on many other political issues.

Answering on his close proximity to the BJP party and reportedly meeting its leaders during his spiritual tour, “From the beginning, I have been told that the BJP is behind me. The one who is behind me is the God and the people. Okay?”

Rajinikanth on Tuesday in Chennai also denied the rumors that suggested he will launch his new political party and its flag on April 14, coinciding with the celebrations of Tamil New Year. The process of appointing office-bearers district-wise for his Makkal Mandram party has been going on and the next course of action will only be announced once it is completed.

