Rajinder Sachar, former chief justice of Delhi HC, dies at 94

Rajinder Sachar passed away on Friday at the age of 94. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon/File) Rajinder Sachar passed away on Friday at the age of 94. (Express Photo/Arul Horizon/File)

Rajinder Sachar, the former chief justice of the Delhi High Court and a noted rights activist, passed away on Friday at the age of 94. He was admitted to Fortis hospital in New Delhi earlier this week where he was undergoing treatment, according to news agency PTI.

Sachar served as the Chief Justice from August 6, 1985, to December 22, 1985. After retirement, he was associated with a rights group, the People’s Union for Civil Liberties.

Sachar was also the chairperson of a committee, set up during the previous UPA government under former prime minister Manmohan Singh, to look into the social, economic and educational condition of Muslims in India. The panel, named the Sachar Commitee, had submitted its findings in a 403-page report in Parliament in November 2006.

