Rajghat gets a facelift: Bapu quotes can be read on entrances

Inspiring thoughts and famous quotes of Mahatma Gandhi can now be read on the entrances of Rajghat, with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) giving the memorial site a facelift. Thirty famous quotes of Mahatma Gandhi have been inscribed on four entrance gates of Rajghat. In a project being undertaken by CPWD in association with Delhi Urban Arts Commission(DUAC) and Rajghat Samadhi Samiti, the security set-up of the memorial is also being revamped.

The quotes have been inscribed on the granite gates using white marble. “The gates also have signatures of Bapu and his famous spectacle,” a senior DUAC official told PTI. “Mahatma Gandhi’s memorable quotes were selected by Rajghat Samadhi Samiti members to be put up at the entrances. At least six messages have been be displayed at each place for visitors to read as they enter the Rajghat,” he added.

There are also plans to construct a guesthouse and install a solar power system and LED lights at the memorial complex. “CPWD wanted to revamp the iconic memorial, which had electrical poles and wires placed in a hazardous manner. A big focus of the revamp has been on (improving) the security set-up.

“27 CCTV cameras have been installed at Rajghat, however, they do do not cover the entire complex, but only the central areas,” the official said. The DUAC had last year approved CPWD’s plans to give the memorial a facelift, after officials of both the organisations paid several visits to Rajghat. The work on the approved plan had begun in September last year.