Rajendra Prasad Sharma is new Odisha DGP

Sharma was presently working as the director of vigilance department, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha police

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Published:August 30, 2017 10:07 pm
Senior IPS officer Rajendra Prasad Sharma was on Wednesday made the new director general of police of Odisha replacing K B Singh in a minor reshuffle in the top police cadre of the state. Sharma was presently working as the director of vigilance department, the anti-corruption wing of Odisha police.

Singh has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director of the state-owned Odisha State Road Transport Corporation, an official release said. Sharma, who hails from Rajasthan, has an MBBS degree besides another in law. He also has experience of working with the NSG.

Prior to being the director of the vigilance department he had been the commissioner of police of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commisionerate. Sharma came to limelight when the vigilance department launched operations against the corruption in the rural housing schemes.

Bijay Kumar Sharma, the special DG, Crime, has been posted as the DG prisons, while additional DG Arun Ray has been posted to the police headquarters, the release added.

