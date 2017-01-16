Rajendra Kumar blames Najeeb Jung for his arrest in graft case

Suspended IAS officer and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ex-principal secretary Rajendra Kumar today blamed former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for his arrest by the CBI in a graft case claiming it was part of efforts to “educate” him. Suspended IAS officer and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s ex-principal secretary Rajendra Kumar today blamed former Lt Governor Najeeb Jung for his arrest by the CBI in a graft case claiming it was part of efforts to “educate” him.

Recounting his ordeal following the CBI probe into the alleged acts of corruption, the 1989-batch officer claimed that Jung had met a top official of the Union Home Ministry and a senior CBI officer and asked them to “educate” him in “national interest”.

However, Jung’s office refused to comment on the matter.

“You spoke to a senior officer of CBI and sought his help to educate me. He was not wise and he politely excused himself. After sometime he retired. But your desire to help and reform me continued.

“You later met a top officer of MHA and a top officer of CBI and stressed upon them the urgent national interest issue of helping and educating me,” he alleged in the post without naming Jung and couching his allegations in carefully chosen words.

He further said, “With your kindness and consistent followup, I was admitted to full boarding of that premier institution for a few days and I was also admitted full-time to another world class correctional institution for some time.”