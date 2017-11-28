Raje govt deceived farmers for 4 years: Sachin Pilot

Pilot alleged that the government did not have any concrete policy to maintain canals and was not able to meet the demand of irrigation water by farmers. (Express File photo by Nirmal Harindran) Pilot alleged that the government did not have any concrete policy to maintain canals and was not able to meet the demand of irrigation water by farmers. (Express File photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Tuesday accused the Vasundhara Raje government of deceiving farmers in four years of its rule in Rajasthan.

The BJP had promised to waive farmers’ debt before coming to power, but it forced them to commit suicide and over 80 peasants in state have ended their lives till date, Pilot alleged at a farmers’ rally in Suratgarh in Sriganganagar district.

Farmers were suffering losses due to non-availability of water, fertilisers and seeds. They were being forced to sell their produce at throw-away prices, he claimed.

Pilot alleged that the government did not have any concrete policy to maintain canals and was not able to meet the demand of irrigation water by farmers.

