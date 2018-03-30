Rajdhani Express engine develops snag

The incident occurred at around 9 AM near Asfabad railway crossing in Rasoolpur area, nearly three km from here, official said (File) The incident occurred at around 9 AM near Asfabad railway crossing in Rasoolpur area, nearly three km from here, official said (File)

The engine of the New Delhi-bound Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express developed a snag this morning when the driver slammed the brakes on noticing a stray bull on the track, a railway official said. The incident occurred at around 9 AM near Asfabad railway crossing in Rasoolpur area, nearly three km from here, he said. The train resumed its onward journey after the fault was attended to, he added.

