Rajdhani couplers to be replaced for jerk-free ride

Railways will replace couplers of nearly 3,500 coaches of Rajdhani Express to make the train ride jerk-free and improve safety. It would cost Rs 5 lakh per coach to replace the existing CBC. After Rajdhani trains, coaches of Shatabdi, Duronto and other Mail/Express trains will also be fitted with the new CBC, according to a senior Railway Ministry official. The existing centre buffer coupler (CBC) is to be replaced with the new design CBC which has powerful shock absorbers.

“The existing CBC has weak shock absorbers as a result passengers sometimes feel jerks during the journey,” said the official.

A coupler is a device for connecting coaches with each other in a train. The equipment that connects the couplings to the rolling stock is known as the draft gear.

The new design CBC is equipped with balanced draft gear which has high capacity shock absorbers, said the official.

Besides, the new CBC would act as a safety measure.

“The new CBC is also equipped with anti-climbing mechanism to prevent coaches from toppling and climbing on each other at the time of derailments and accidents,” he said.

Toppling of coaches causes maximum casualties during accidents.

“New CBC has already been fitted in a few Rajdhani coaches and the results are excellent,” the official added.