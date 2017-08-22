Rajdeo Ranjan murder case: CBI files charge sheet against RJD leader Shahabuddin

RJD leader Shahabuddin RJD leader Shahabuddin

The CBI on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against RJD leader Shahabuddin accusing him of criminal conspiracy and murder in the killing of journalist Rajdeo Ranjan.

This is a supplementary charge sheet by the CBI filed in the Muzzafarpur Special court as the agency had filed its earlier charge sheet against one accused in December, 2016. Bihar Police had charge sheeted six persons in the case before the probe was taken over by the agency.

The CBI has charged Shahabuddin, currently lodged in Tihar, under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and murder and provisions of Arms Act, a statement from the agency said in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The four-time RJD MP from Siwan is alleged to have been involved in the murder of Ranjan, a journalist of a prominent Hindi daily in Siwan last year. Shahabuddin is facing trial in more than 45 criminal cases and was moved to Tihar Jail in February on a Supreme Court order following a plea by Siwan native Chandrakeshwar Prasad, whose three sons were killed in two separate incidents.

Ranjan was gunned down on May 13 last year and his wife had accused Shahabuddin of having a role in the killing.

