Rajasthan: Woman commits suicide over harassment by neighbours

A 21-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a ceiling fan in her house after being harassed by three women neighbours in Bhopra Mohalla here, police said today.

Nidhi Shringi, a MA student, last night committed suicide in her room when her family members were not there, Bundi city police station Sub-inspector Kamal Kishore Puri said.

In a suicide note recovered from her room, Shringi had accused the three women neighbours of harassing and defaming her and held them responsible for her extreme step, he said.

On the basis of the suicide note, a case of abetment of suicide was registered against the three accused, the sub-inspector said, adding the body was handed over to her family members after postmortem this morning.

The three accused women are yet to be interrogated as the investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added

