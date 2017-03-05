Rajasthan: Will remove terrorist names, says Vasudev Devnani

Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani

Rajasthan Education Minister Vasudev Devnani Saturday indicated that the emperor Akbar may have been a terrorist. Devnani made the reference while responding to the alleged threat he received for changing the name of Akbar fort to Ajmer fort. He later denied that he called Akbar a terrorist, and had called him an invader.

Devnani had on Friday said, “I had asked the Akbar fort in Ajmer to be renamed as Ajmer fort. Since I am a patriot, I have sought changes in names that have reference to terrorists.”

On the alleged threat letter sent to him, the minister said, “Besides that (the Akbar fort renaming issue), several issues are raised in Ajmer about which I have a nationalistic perspective. Perhaps that is why somebody wrote me that kind of a letter.”