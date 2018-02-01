Rajasthan, West Bengal bypoll results LIVE UPDATES: Counting begins for three Lok Sabha and two assembly seats

Counting Agents busy to open seal of EVMs. (Express photo/Representational) Counting Agents busy to open seal of EVMs. (Express photo/Representational)

With all eyes on the Union Budget 2018, bye-election results for three Lok Sabha seats and two assembly seats might steal a few headlines today. Counting of votes has begun for Alwar and Ajmer Lok Sabha seats and Mandalgarh assembly seat in Rajasthan. Simultaneously, counting of votes for the Lok Sabha seat of Uluberia and Noapara Assembly constituency in West Bengal has also begun.

While the bye-election for three seats in Rajasthan is a litmus test for the BJP-led Vasundhara Raje government, the party is hoping to make an impact in West Bengal.

A total of 42 candidates are in the fray for the bypolls to the three seats, the election to which was held on Monday. The bypolls are being dubbed as a referendum on the governance of Vashundhra Raje ahead of the assembly elections later this year. Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that Congress will emerge as the winner in the bypolls.

Meanwhile, the bye-elections in West Bengal are widely being viewed as a crucial test for the Trinamool Congress and opposition parties ahead of the 2018 panchayat polls.

Rajasthan, West Bengal bypoll results LIVE UPDATES:

9:04 am: As the first round of counting ends BJP is trailing behind Congress in Alwar. congress received over 5000 votes in first round of counting while BJP tolls around 2000 votes.

8:57 am: According to reports, after three round of counting on Noapara assembly seat TMC is leading with 19282 votes.

8:53 am: In Uluberia, which has a 54 per cent Muslim population, the Trinamool has fielded Sultan’s wife Sajda Ahmed. Political experts consider Muslim votes to be crucial in the constituency. Both CPM and Congress have chosen Muslim candidates.

8:45 am: Congress is leading on both Alwar and Ajmer parliamentary seats in Rajasthan in early trends. meanwhile after the counting of the first round of ballot Tmc is leading in Noapara, while BJP is behind the left front.

8:34 am: The BJP has fielded a Hindu candidate — its Howrah (rural) district president Anupam Mallik. In 2014, the BJP had received only 11.56 per cent votes in Uluberia.

Counting of votes begin amid tight security. (Source: ANI) Counting of votes begin amid tight security. (Source: ANI)

8:31 am: Counting of votes have begun in Rajasthan where the Congress and BJP have locked horns ahead of the state assembly election.

Counting of votes begin amid tight security. (Source: ANI) Counting of votes begin amid tight security. (Source: ANI)

8:25 am: The bypoll is a litmus test for Rajasthan Congress President Sachin Pilot who had campaigned intensively on the seats.

8:24 am: All three seats in Rajasthan were held by BJP, but it will be an uphill task looking at the growing resentment in Rajputs with the Vasundhra government over the release of the controversial period drama Padmaavat. The Gujjars have threatened violence against the state over their demand seeking 5 per cent reservation.

8:20 am: The three seats were earlier held by the BJP, but the party’s traditional vote-bank of Rajputs and Gujjars are upset with the Vasundhara Raje government.

8:18 am: Over 76 per cent of the electorate in Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency and 75 per cent in Noapara Assembly constituency cast their votes on the bypolls held on January 29.

8:16 am: 63.74 per cent polling was recorded for Ajmer and Alwar Lok Sabha bypolls while 78.69 per cent votes were polled on Mandalgarh Vidhan Sabha segment. In Ajmer, Congress’s Raghu Sharma is facing BJP’s Ramswarup Lamba among a total of 23 candidates. Meanwhile, in Alwar, Congress’ Dr Karan Singh Yadav faces BJP’s Dr Jaswant Singh Yada.

8:15 am: counting of votes begin in Rajasthan and West Bengal on three parliamentary and two assembly seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd